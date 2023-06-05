Philadelphia police solving more cases as homicide rate dips

The 6abc Data Journalism Team uncovered that police solved more homicides in 2023 than in previous years.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office held a news conference on Monday to ask for help finding five of Philadelphia's most wanted.

But, despite open cases like these, Action News found the number of homicides being solved in the city is actually going up.

"We need your help. Everybody has to go to sleep somewhere, everybody eats somewhere," said Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal.

Investigators want help to find five homicide suspects accused of murders in the Northwest section of the city.

"We don't have any patience for people who are deliberately concealing killers. That is a crime," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn is accused of two murders just hours apart in September, including the killing of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde in the mass shooting outside of Roxborough High School in September.

23-year-old Kyree Dennis is accused of killing a 69-year-old at an ATM on Germantown Avenue in March of 2022.

29-year-old Shafeeq Lewis is wanted for the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old on N. Judson Street outside of a school in 2021.

John Taylor and Alejandro Tilley are both wanted for homicides in 2022 as well.

The 6abc Data Journalism Team uncovered that police solved more homicides in 2023 than in previous years. The clearance rate is up to more than 63%, increasing nearly 20% from the previous two years.

The D.A. said there are several reasons for that, including the way the clearance rate is calculated.

But he also pointed to the homicide rate being down 17% so far in 2023, with more people helping police and more detectives on the job.

"As the homicide rate comes down, they are less overwhelmed, they are more able to do an excellent job on each case. I think that is helping," Krasner said.

Shootings are down about 17% compared to this time last year as well.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of any of the suspects call 215-686-3433.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker