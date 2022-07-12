homicide

Teen charged with murder in deadly attack on 73-year-old man in Philadelphia

Police say 73-year-old James Lambert was attacked by four males and three females on Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
Brothers wanted in deadly attack on 73-year-old surrender to police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old who surrendered to police Monday in connection with a deadly attack on a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia last month is now charged with murder.

Action News was there as Richard Jones and his 10-year-old brother surrendered to police alongside their attorney on Monday.

Jones has also been charged with criminal conspiracy. The 10-year-old was released and hasn't been charged.

The brothers and five others were allegedly involved in the June 24 attack on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police say 73-year-old James Lambert, affectionately known as "Simmie," was attacked by four males and three females. Many of the suspects are believed to be in their early to mid-teens.

James Lambert



Police said the suspects struck Lambert several times with objects, knocking him to the ground.

In surveillance video released by police on Friday, the suspects can be seen attacking the victim with a traffic cone.

Police say Lambert suffered injuries to his head and later died.

Homicide Capt. Jason Smith says at least two teens took part in the beating. The medical examiner says Lambert died from blunt force trauma.

Lambert's family tells Action News they are glad to hear two kids turned themselves in, but they are praying the rest of the suspects will do the same.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

