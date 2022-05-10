1 dead, 1 injured in Pemberton Twp. crash

PEMBERTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pemberton Township, New Jersey.
Investigators said the crash happened at about 6:48 a.m. Tuesday near Spring Lake Boulevard at Route 70.
One person was killed in the crash and another person was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus.
Additional details surrounding the cause of the crash were not yet available.
