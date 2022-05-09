deadly shooting

Man fatally shot in Wilmington, Delaware

According to investigators, at least nine shots were fired just before 6:45 a.m.
By
Man fatally shot in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 43-year-old man was fatally shot Monday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to investigators, at least nine shots were fired just before 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of West Street.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

