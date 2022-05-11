Philadelphia police investigate deadly shooting in Strawberry Mansion

deadly shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

A 30-year-old man was found by police. He had been shot seven times across the body.

Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

