Philadelphia police investigate deadly shooting in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.Officials said the shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1800 block of North 28th StreetA 30-year-old man was found by police. He had been shot seven times across the body.Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries.No arrests have been made.