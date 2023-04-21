Officials open investigation after man dies in Mount Laurel hotel

At the scene, police found the victim outside of a room near the stairwell.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Burlington County authorities have launched an investigation into the death of a man at a hotel in Mount Laurel.

Officials say the victim's body was found Thursday morning at the Rodeway Inn on Route 73.

Police were called to the hotel just before 10 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim outside of a room near the stairwell.

There is no word yet on the victim's identity or his cause of death.

A person of interest was taken into custody, officials say.

The investigation is being conducted by the Mount Laurel Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, with assistance from other local law enforcement agencies.

More details are expected to be released on Friday.