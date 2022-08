Police have not released any information about how they died.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a vehicle in New Castle County.

The discovery was made just after 7 a.m. Saturday in an industrial area on the 1000 block of River Road.

