holiday

Philadelphia's Deck the Hall Light Show kicks off at City Hall

The choreographed light show, synchronized with holiday music, runs continuously every evening through January 1.
EMBED <>More Videos

Deck the Hall Light Show kicks off at City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another holiday tradition is shining bright at Dilworth Park in Center City Philadelphia.

The Deck the Hall Light Show is now illuminating the facade of City Hall.

6abc is once again a proud sponsor of the Deck the Hall Light Show.

"We're really pleased to be bringing people back to Center City to enjoy not only this great location but to come together as a community and to celebrate once again," said Bernie Prazenica, president and general manager of 6abc.

The choreographed light show, synchronized with holiday music, runs continuously every evening through January 1.

The projections will play on a non-stop loop Sundays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaholiday lightsholidayfamilycommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News