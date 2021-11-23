Philadelphia's Deck the Hall Light Show kicks off at City Hall

The Deck the Hall Light Show is now illuminating the facade of City Hall.
6abc is once again a proud sponsor of the Deck the Hall Light Show.
"We're really pleased to be bringing people back to Center City to enjoy not only this great location but to come together as a community and to celebrate once again," said Bernie Prazenica, president and general manager of 6abc.
The choreographed light show, synchronized with holiday music, runs continuously every evening through January 1.
The projections will play on a non-stop loop Sundays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.