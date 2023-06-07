Deer ransacks Mercer County, New Jersey home, goes for a swim in pool | Video

EAST WINDSOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Oh, deer! A homeowner in New Jersey was shocked when he ran into an intruder in his house.
"A deer crashed through my window," the homeowner can be heard saying while filming a deer running around his yard.
A deer somehow managed to get into a home in East Windsor, knocking over furniture and causing a lot of damage.
But before the animal made its getaway, it took a dive in the pool.
It's not clear how much it will cost the homeowner to repair the damage.
We left a message with animal control for more information, but have not yet heard back.