Deke's Barbeque serves up BBQ flavors from St. Louis, Memphis and Carolina

Deke's Barbeque serves up summertime favorites in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- At Deke's Garage Roadhouse BBQ, Derek "Deke" Denmead and his wife, Jackie McBeth, are serving up all kinds of summer fun, including barbecue favorites.

They do Western Carolina style pulled pork sandwiches, St. Louis style spareribs and Texas style brisket.

But their brisket cheesesteak is pure Philadelphia!

They cook their meats on low temperatures for up to 14 hours, using hickory wood and Deke's dry rub, topped off with their famous Deke's "Q" sauce.

They have all the classic sides, including Jackie's original cornbread recipe.

They host live music every Sunday night and live comedy once a month. They also have cornhole, darts, and a pool table for everyday play.

Self-taught pit masters Deke and Jackie opened their first barbecue joint in 2010 in a two-bay garage in Roxborough/Manayunk. When their lease was up in 2017, they stayed in business with a roadside location along Ridge Avenue.

From April to October, they take their barbeque on the road with their food truck.

Deke's Garage Roadhouse BBQ | Facebook | Instagram
137 W. Berkley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-419-7427
