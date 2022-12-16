Philly woman arrested for Delaware carjacking, stabbing; suspect had 1-year-old with her: Police

LEWES, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman arrested for carjacking and stabbing a victim in Delaware brought a 1-year-old child with her during the crime, according to Delaware State Police.

Justice Bowser, 27, of Philadelphia has been charged with assault first-degree, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, robbery first-degree, theft of a motor vehicle and related offenses.

Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred in Lewes. Delaware State Police

The incident occurred around 5:48 a.m. Thursday on the 17000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes, Sussex County.

Police say a 56-year-old woman remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her home. She walked outside, opened the driver's side door and placed her purse inside the vehicle.

But when she walked toward the vehicle's rear hatch to get an item, she heard the car door shut.

Police say the victim walked back to the driver's side and saw Bowser standing by the driver's side door. The victim also saw a child seated on the passenger side.

Police say the victim attempted to remove Bowser when the suspect got into the vehicle. However, they say Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object. She then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

At around 6:11 a.m., state troopers saw the vehicle traveling on Coastal Highway south of Broadkill Road. Police initiated a traffic stop but Bowser fled in the vehicle.

Later in the morning, troopers tracked down the vehicle once again, this time in the Middletown area, and Bowser was successfully taken into custody.

Police found a knife in her possession.

They say the 1-year-old, who is a relative of Bowser, was not injured in the incident.

The 56-year-old victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bowser was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $191,000 cash bond.