Motorcyclist hits West Chester University student, flees scene: Police

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County released a surveillance video Friday of a hit-and-run in hopes of finding the driver.The college student was seriously hurt in that accident, and the victim's mother spoke exclusively with Action News about the terrifying ordeal."How could somebody leave somebody's kid lying in the street?" said Mary Alice Brancato, whose son was hurt in this incident last month.Surveillance video shows the 22-year-old walking in the crosswalk at Morton and Melrose avenues in Chester, Delaware County when a motorcyclist comes barreling into him.The impact of the accident caused Nicholas to land on the other side of the intersection.Officials say the driver never braked."The person that hit him never stopped. Just never stopped, and I don't understand," said Brancato. "The video, you can see that he doesn't move for a few minutes, and then he tries to stand up, and realizes he can't, and then he crawls to the curb like a dog."An employee at a nearby convenient store alerted traffic to keep the 22-year-old from getting run over.Nicholas, who is a junior at West Chester University, was visiting a friend at Widener University.He spent a week in the ICU undergoing three surgeries to his leg that's now held together with 107 staples.Officials say the black-colored motorcycle was seen traveling the wrong way on 10th Street, seconds after the crime.Witnesses describe the motorcycle as a full dresser with saddlebags."I just wish they would tell the truth," said Brancato. "Because not coming forward to me means you did mean to do it. You saw him and didn't care."Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Chester police.