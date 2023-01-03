WATCH LIVE

Death investigation underway in Delco after 2 bodies found in home: Police

Police were called to the home for a welfare check and found the bodies.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 10:40AM
2 bodies found inside Delaware County home: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say the discovery occurred around 5:15 p.m. at a home along the unit block of Highland Drive.

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were found dead inside a home in Chester Heights, Delaware County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the discovery occurred around 5:15 p.m. Monday along the unit block of Highland Drive.

Police were called to the home for a welfare check and found the bodies.

The incident is actively under investigation by the criminal investigation unit.

State Police are asking anyone with information that could help with their investigation to contact them at 484-840-1000.

