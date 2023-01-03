Death investigation underway in Delco after 2 bodies found in home: Police

Police were called to the home for a welfare check and found the bodies.

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were found dead inside a home in Chester Heights, Delaware County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the discovery occurred around 5:15 p.m. Monday along the unit block of Highland Drive.

Police were called to the home for a welfare check and found the bodies.

The incident is actively under investigation by the criminal investigation unit.

State Police are asking anyone with information that could help with their investigation to contact them at 484-840-1000.