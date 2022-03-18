ICU and surgical units to be shut down at Delaware County Memorial Hospital

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crozer Health announced that it will shut down the Intensive Care and Surgical Units at Delaware County Memorial Hospital.It's a blow to nurses, doctors and residents in the area.Delaware County Memorial nurse, Deborah Maguire, called the announcement by Crozer Health a frightening development."Not only does it affect me professionally it affects me personally, being not only an employee but a member of the community," the Drexel Hill resident tells Action News.She says staffers at the hospital are worried about their jobs and how they'll care for people who show up in the emergency room with life-threatening ailments."Anybody requiring critical care would require transfer to another facility," she added.Upper Darby Township officials were also caught by surprise, and have concerns considering prior cuts to the hospital's ER staff and maternity wards."There's been a lot of anxiety over the last couple of months and that anxiety only increases when services are reduced," said Upper Darby Administrative Officer Vincent Rongione.Last month, Crozer Health reached a preliminary agreement to be acquired by ChristianaCare's parent company Prospect Holdings out of California. The company had no comment.Crozer Health tells Action News in-patient surgical procedures will be performed at Crozer Chester and Taylor Hospitals. The company released a statement that reads in part:"Due to ongoing staffing issues across the industry impacted by COVID, we need to take these actions and reallocate resources to other locations throughout the health system. We will continue to reassess our operations and will make any additional modifications that are in the best interest of our patients, staff, and the community we serve."Delaware County Council also released a statement saying it is monitoring the situation and working with the Attorney General's Office and the Department of Health to make sure community needs are met.