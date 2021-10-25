k-9

6th annual Delaware County Police K-9 Competition held in Havertown

By
EMBED <>More Videos

6th annual Delaware County Police K-9 Competition held in Havertown

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some talented and tough K9s showed off their skills in Havertown on Saturday afternoon.

The 6th annual Delaware County Police K9 competition was held at Haverford Middle School.

The dogs took part in a variety of skill and obedience events, including an obstacle course and article search.

The events also included a demonstration of how the K9s apprehend a suspect.

The winners not only received medals, but also bragging rights.

All proceeds from the Delaware County Police K9 competition are donated to local causes supporting police K9s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshavertowndelaware countycompetitionk 9dogpolice
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
K-9
NJ trooper, K-9 injured while trying to arrest knife-wielding man
MA police introduce nation's 1st COVID-sniffing dogs
K-9 tracks down girl missing during Tropical Storm Elsa
Police K-9 killed, 2 officers injured after suspect's ambush
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News