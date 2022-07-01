road rage

Man charged with first-degree murder in Delaware County road rage shooting; suspect identified

Investigators believe King Hua was shot and killed for driving too slow.
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities have identified and charged the accused gunman following a fatal road rage shooting in Springfield Township, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Saddiq Washington, 22, of Darby, is charged with first-degree murder in the death 54-year-old King Hua.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Washington's mother was driving the car. Washington had a permit to carry a concealed weapon and legally purchased his gun.

According to police, Hua, a township resident, and his wife were traveling on State Road (Route 1) near Meetinghouse Lane around 8:43 a.m. Wednesday when the female driver of a vehicle passed them on the shoulder.

The vehicle then stopped and Washington, who was a passenger in the car, partially got out and fired shots at the victim's Toyota, said Stollsteimer.

The bullets went through the windshield and hit Hua. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

RELATED: Road rage victim in Delaware County apparently killed for driving too slow: Police

Investigators believe Hua was shot and killed for driving too slow.

The suspects' vehicle fled the township, police say.

There was no immediate word on whether Washington's mother would be charged in this case. Police say an investigation into the circumstances of this shooting continues.

