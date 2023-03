Police say the driver lost control of the car and went off the road. The car hit a wall and burst into flames.

Fiery crash in New Castle under investigation, 1 dead

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash.

It happened on Route 9 near Federal School Lane in New Castle around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver lost control of the car and went off the road. The car hit a wall and burst into flames.

A passenger was able to get out of the vehicle.

The driver died at the scene.