Delaware man sentenced to life in prison for fatal kidnapping plot, shooting 6-year-old

A Delaware man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for his role in a deadly feud involving a drug kingpin.

"I don't think I can overstate how horrific this offense is," stated the judge.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for his role in a deadly feud involving a drug kingpin.

A federal court convicted 43-year-old Dion Oliver last November on the charges of kidnapping resulting in death.

Prosecutors say Oliver worker with at least five other people to search for a man and attempt to kill him.

In June 2017, the group kidnapped the man's girlfriend and killed her.

Then, while hunting down the targeted man, the group fired rounds of gunshots while driving.

A stray bullet struck a then 6-year-old boy, which left the child with severe and permanent injuries, officials say.

"I don't think I can overstate how horrific this offense is," Judge Joshua D. Wolson commented as he handed down Oliver's sentence.

Oliver's crime was, "selfish, ignorant, and the consequences were devastating," Judge Wolson continued. "There is no mercy for this type of conduct."