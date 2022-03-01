Delaware ending state of emergency, mask mandates for schools

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11608468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carney said Delawareans who want to continue wearing a mask - including children in our schools - should be supported and encouraged to do so.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Democratic Governor John Carney is terminating a state of emergency he declared because of the coronavirus and ending mask requirements for Delaware schools.Vaccine or testing requirements expired for teachers and state employees at 11:59 p.m. Monday.The state of emergency and school mask requirement will end at 6 p.m. Tuesday.Officials also said mask mandates for all Delaware court facilities and most state government facilities will be lifted Wednesday.The judicial branch also will end its mandatory testing program for unvaccinated employees."There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about where we're headed," Carney said. "Over the last month, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically, and we are clearly moving into a new phase of this pandemic. Today's announcement is consistent with new guidance from the CDC. And it's consistent with the latest thinking from Delaware's experts at the Division of Public Health."Carney said Delawareans who want to continue wearing a mask - including children in schools - should be supported and encouraged to do so.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.