face mask

Delaware lifting indoor mask mandate Friday; school mask requirement expires end of March

"We're in a much better place than we were several weeks ago," Governor Carney said
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Carney focuses on economy, COVID-19 in State of the State speech

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney will lift the state's indoor mask mandate at the end of the week while a mask requirement for schools will expire at the end of March.

"We're in a much better place than we were several weeks ago in the middle of the Omicron surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Governor Carney said in a statement.

Carney signed a revision to the State of Emergency order on Monday which will end Delaware's universal indoor mask mandate at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 11.

At the same time, the governor temporarily extended the mask requirement in public and private K-12 schools and child care facilities.

This requirement, which applies to children kindergarten-age and older, will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.



Carney says this temporary extension will give parents time to get their school-age children vaccinated before the expiration of the statewide requirement.

According to the governor, the March 31 date also allows districts and schools time to consider local mask requirements and gives the Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Department of Education (DOE) time to work with schools on updates to quarantine and contact tracing guidance.

"I want to be clear about this point - COVID is still circulating in our communities. And the virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations," Carney said. "But we have the tools to keep ourselves and each other safe. Get vaccinated. Get your booster. That's especially important for children, where we continue to see low rates of vaccination. For all the parents out there - the best way to keep your child in school learning, and to prevent them from getting sick, is to get them vaccinated. It's that simple. I want to thank all Delawareans for taking this threat seriously."

The video featured in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelawareface maskgovernor john carneycovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Murphy to announce timeline to end mask mandate in NJ schools: Reports
New mask policy takes effect in Philadelphia school district
Ruling expected Monday on Perkiomen Valley mask requirement
School District of Philadelphia changes mask policy
TOP STORIES
Murphy to announce timeline to end mask mandate in NJ schools: Reports
Man killed in carjacking outside mother's NE Philly home: Police
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after 'Hell Week'
Eagles player escorts girl who just lost her father to school dance
3 home invasion suspects wanted for kidnapping man: Police
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory
Show More
New mask policy takes effect in Philadelphia school district
Ottawa declares state of emergency over truck convoy protests
3 residents, firefighter injured in NE Philadelphia fire
City changes Washington Ave. overhaul plan
Child, 3, shot during argument between tow truck drivers
More TOP STORIES News