Recreational marijuana sale law now in effect in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Another step is now in place toward making marijuana sales legal in Delaware.

House Bill 2, which creates and regulates the recreational marijuana industry, went into effect at midnight Thursday.

Gov. John Carney opted not to veto it, despite his concerns, after it passed the legislature with strong support.

Delaware now has 16 months to set up a system for 30 retail licenses to sell legal pot.

There will be a 15% tax on recreational pot sales.

Smoking marijuana in Delaware became legal over the weekend, but only for adults and only inside their own homes.