Firefighters rescue man who fell into Delaware River while taking selfie

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was rescued after falling into the Delaware River while taking a selfie, authorities said.It happened early Saturday morning behind the Walmart along the 1700 block of Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia.Police said the man's friends called 911 after he fell into the river.Police and firefighters arrived to the scene and found the man yelling from the water.Firefighters used a rope to reach the man and bring him to safety.They said he was in the water for about 45 minutes.The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was being treated for hypothermia. He is expected to be OK.