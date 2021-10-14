gun violence

Mother of 4 gunned down while sitting on porch in Wilmington; gunman at large

The shooting happened Tuesday night on the 1000 block of Kirkwood Street.
By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are trying to track down the gunman who shot and killed a woman on her front porch Tuesday night.

"Blood just came from everywhere. She got shot in the side and she got shot in the chest," said Roger Morgan, tearfully reliving the moment gunshots erupted in front of his home on the 1000 block of Kirkwood Street.

The shooting left Carla Aiken dead. She was Morgan's partner of 25 years.

"We've seen people shot up the street, shot up the corner, but death came at my house. For what? Why did death come here?" said Morgan.

Aiken, 56, was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.



She's the city's latest homicide. There have been almost 30 so far this year in Wilmington.

Bilal Hawkins, who is a member of stop the violence organization Wilmington Peacekeepers, says he's lost a total of six family members, including Aiken.


"(Aiken) was a nice person. She would give you her heart," said Hawkins. "The problem right now is that we're having so much violence, that it's hard to keep up with it."

It's not clear what prompted this latest murder.

Family members say Aiken was a mother of four who went out of her way to help her neighbors. They're asking the gunman to have a conscience.

"She didn't deserve that... she was a good person," said Morgan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Wilmington police.

Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
