Delaware State Parks annual passes, surf fishing permits go on sale

The state is not capping the number of surf fishing permits sold, unlike previous years.

Annual passes and surf fishing permits may be purchased at any state park office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Parks annual passes and surf fishing permits go on sale Tuesday morning.

They can be purchased starting at 8 a.m.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control hopes the passes and permits will become popular gifts for holiday shoppers.

Instead, Delaware is implementing a reservation system for the busiest days of the year.

Passes and permits may also be purchased online at www.destateparks.com/Know/PassesTagsFees, with an estimated timeframe for delivery of three to four weeks.

State park offices also will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to accommodate holiday shoppers.

The annual park pass costs $35 for Delaware residents and $70 for non-residents. Those ages 62 and older receive a discounted rate of $18 for residents and $35 for non-residents. A $65 lifetime pass is available for Delawareans 65 and older, the Delaware Military Pass is available for $17.50, and an Assistance Program Pass is available for $10.

Surf fishing permit rates remains unchanged for 2023. The surf fishing permit fee for Delaware residents is $90 and $180 for out-of-state residents. Delaware residents age 62 and older will receive a discounted rate of $80. The off-peak permit fee for Delaware residents is $70, while the fee for out-of-state residents is $140. For off-peak permits, Delaware residents 62 and older will get a discounted rate of $60.

Delaware firefighters and emergency medical technicians can obtain an annual pass or surf fishing permit for free.