Man accused of stealing more than $1,700 worth of gas from Wawa in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police arrested a New Jersey man for allegedly stealing more than $1,700 worth of fuel at a Wawa in New Castle.

Kelvin Giron-Brand

Authorities say 34-year-old Kelvin Giron-Brand stole the fuel on Tuesday afternoon at the Wawa on East Commons Boulevard.

They say he used a device that manipulated the pump to dispense a large volume of fuel for a fraction of the cost.

He now faces charges of Shoplifting Over $1,500, Conspiracy and other related offenses.

Giron-Brand was arraigned and held on a $14,000 secured bond.