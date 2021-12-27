assault

Police: Women attacked several people at Wawa, including Delaware state troopers

Police say suspects spat in troopers' faces and assaulted them while being placed under arrest.
By
Police: Women attacked several people at Wawa, including troopers

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two women have been charged with attacking a number of people at a Wawa store in Bear, Delaware early Monday morning, including state police troopers.

Police were called to the store located at 3601 Wrangle Hill Road shortly after midnight for a report of a fight.

Investigators say 20-year-old Ja'aonne Bell and 21-year-old Azaina Davis became upset after losing their car keys.

They became irate when employees were unable to open the car for them, police say, and they began damaging displays and merchandise.

The two assaulted a Wawa worker and a good Samaritan who tried to intervene, according to police.

Troopers arrived on the scene to find several customers and employees had locked themselves inside a manager's office.

Police say the suspects spat in troopers' faces and assaulted them while being placed under arrest.

That's when, police say Davis said she was hyperventilating and medics were called.

While she was being taken to the hospital, police say Davis fought with EMS workers.

She was eventually treated and released.

Bell and Davis are facing a list of charges.
