Delaware Governor Carney issues statement on COVID hospitalizations

"For anyone still not taking this winter surge seriously, now is the time to start. More than 300 Delawareans are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, and we are likely to soon pass our spring peak of 337 hospitalizations. We are facing a serious situation that promises only to get worse in the weeks ahead. Delaware's health care workers continue to work day and night to treat the sick and protect lives - as they've done throughout this crisis," said Carney.
The state health department reported a total of 39,912 COVID-19 cases to date and a total of 793 deaths.
Several Delaware school districts are transitioning to all virtual learning to fall within new recommendations from the state as COVID-19 infections reach a record high.
Gov. Carney released recommendations Thursday advising districts to transition to only remote learning starting Dec. 14 until Jan. 11.
The decision to make changes is up to each district and some, including the Brandywine and Colonial School District, are pausing in-person learning a week early, beginning on December 7.
Brandywine officials wrote to parents stating that transmission rates are low in schools, but it's difficult to stay up and running when infections are surging within the community.
On Thursday, Carney announced a new stay-at-home advisory, urging all residents to avoid gathering indoors with anyone outside their household. The order goes into effect from December 14 and lasts through January 11.
The advisory does not apply to Delawareans in workplaces and traveling to and from their places of work.
Carney is also issuing a universal statewide mask mandate requiring Delawareans to wear a cloth face covering anytime they are indoors with anyone outside their immediate household. A similar mask mandate, which required people to wear masks in public settings where social distancing was not possible, is already in effect. Children under 2 years old are not required to wear masks.
