Waterspout caught on video forming over Bethany Beach, Delaware

EMBED >More News Videos The damage from tornadoes and severe storms stretched from the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania to the beaches in New Jersey.

EMBED >More News Videos Video shows what it was like inside a Trevose, Pennsylvania car dealership as a tornado tore through the area on Thursday evening.

EMBED >More News Videos Cleanup underway in Hopewell Township following tornado

EMBED >More News Videos Aerial views of Long Beach Island showed roofs were blown off multiple homes by strong winds that blew through the High Bar Harbor section.

BETHANY BEACH, Delaware -- The severe weather that swept through the region on Thursday also impacted Delaware.Action News viewer Frank DiGiovine shared video of a waterspout starting to form over his home in Bethany Beach.DiGiovine quickly - and wisely - went back inside to seek shelter as the storm rolled through.The National Weather Service has a team investigating storm damage in this area on Friday.According to a post on weather.gov, a waterspout is defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as "funnel which contains an intense vortex, sometimes destructive, of small horizontal extent and which occurs over a body of water."According to weather.gov A number of tornadoes hit the tri-state area on Thursday evening in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.In Bucks County, a tornado heavily damaged a car dealership in Trevose and left damage in other nearby communities , including Bensalem.Meanwhile, a storm spawned a tornado in Hopewell Township and areas around Trenton, New Jersey. In Ocean County, New Jersey, investigators from the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down there