Symptoms of depression, anxiety, and how to cope

Now, we're seeing even more people struggling with their mental health.
Signs include losing interest in hobbies, difficulty concentrating, changes in your weight or appetite and feeling tired all the time.
Most cases of depression and anxiety will improve with a combination of medication and therapy.
So where do you start?
You can ask your primary care provider for a resource, your insurance plan or a community health center. And for serious cases, the national suicide prevention line is always open at 1-800-273-TALK.
If you are struggling, please reach out for help.
Where to go for help:
- Your doctor or health care provider
- Mental illness webpage from the National Institutes of Health National Institute of Mental Health
- SAMHSA (Sub Abuse & Mental health Svcs Admin) online behavioral health treatment services locator.
- Your health insurance plan.
- Community health centers, local or state mental health associations
- If in crisis or suicidal: immediately dial 911, go the emergency dept, or call the toll free 24-hour Hotline for National Suicide Prevention 800-273-TALK (8255) or TYY 800-799-4TTY (4889).
