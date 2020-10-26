The mental health benefits of exercise, physical activity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We think of exercise as being good for our physical health, but it's just as important for our mental health.
Especially now, during the pandemic, it's vital to simply move more.
Because physical activity can help lower stress, improve concentration and boost your mood.
Some experts say the repetitive movements of swinging your arms or pounding the pavement can even help interrupt negative thinking.
You don't have to go out and run a marathon, but find something you like. It can be brisk walking, dancing, tai chi and even active gardening.
Adults should aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity a day, three to five days a week.
If you're out of shape, start slowly, maybe just five or 10 minutes a day until you build up your endurance.
And if you are completely new to exercise, check with your health care provider first.
