New details: Suspect identified in shooting that injured Deptford Township officer

"He's a lifelong Deptford resident and a true Spartan for life! He's an avid weight-lifter and a tireless volunteer. He's a son, a brother, a nephew, and a friend," said Deptford police on the injured officer.

DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office revealed new details Sunday on the shooting that injured a Deptford Township police officer and left another man dead.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Doman Avenue.

According to authorities, Deptford Township Officer Bobby Shisler was conducting a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive when a foot pursuit ensued with the suspect identified as 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr.

There was a struggle between the officer and suspect during the chase and that ultimately led to gunfire.

Shisler, a four-year veteran assigned to Platoon B of the Patrol Division, was shot in the leg.

Sources say a fellow officer applied a tourniquet before he was taken to the hospital in a patrol car.

Negron also suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not revealed who was shot by who.

Shisler underwent successful surgery at Cooper Medical Center and was placed in stable condition.

A verified GoFundMe page was started to help support Shisler and his family. More than $78,000 has been raised since Friday.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is handling the investigation. No further information was released Sunday.