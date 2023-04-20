News rules, more police at this year's Deptford Twp. carnival. Here's why

"That's good to have extra police and parents out here to watch after their kids, it's definitely needed," said one attendee.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There was a larger-than-normal police presence Wednesday night as the annual carnival kicked off in Deptford Township.

Police also announced that anyone under 18 cannot attend this year's carnival unless they are with an adult who is at least 21 years old.

The carnival benefits the Deptford Midget Football Association and is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

"You'll see a little more of a ramped up presence of police, but that's just to ensure the people that are there to see us," said Sergeant Robert Jones with Deptford Township police.

Officials say these changes come after the cancellation of Washington Township's carnival just last week.

READ | 3 arrested after several fights at Washington Twp. carnival; rumors of shooting are false: Police

That carnival's opening night was cut short when large crowds of teens ran from what they thought was an active shooter, and fights broke out among them.

No shots were fired, but a large amount of police responded, and one officer was injured in the chaos.

Three teenagers from Camden, Paulsboro, and Pennsauken were arrested after the incident. The rest of the carnival was canceled as a result.

That carnival benefitted Washington Township's football team and marching band.

Deptford Township police stressed that their increased presence at their township's carnival is not in response to any threats. Rather, their goal is to keep parents and children comfortable.

"We want to make sure the children and juveniles that are there, they want to be properly supervised so there's somebody that's there that can take control of the children should things get a bit out of control," said Jones.

Action News spoke with one man who attended the Washington Township carnival the night chaos erupted.

"It was actually chaos, everyone started running," said Jeffery Bayard from Deptford.

Bayard brought his kids to the carnival in Deptford Township on Wednesday night.

"That's good to have extra police and parents out here to watch after their kids, it's definitely needed," said Bayard. "They shouldn't be out here unattended."

"In the daytime it's calmer, not a ton of people," added Taylor Brein from Deptford. "We're more comfortable bringing in the little ones."

The Deptford Township carnival runs through Sunday.