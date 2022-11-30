Deptford Twp. woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide: Police

Police were called to a home on Ogden Road around 7 p.m. Monday for a welfare check.

Officers discovered two bodies: Erin Gatier and her ex-boyfriend, William Beattie. Autopsies revealed both Gatier and Beatty were shot.

DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Gloucester County are investigating a murder-suicide.

Police say a woman's ex-boyfriend forced his way inside the victim's Deptford Township home, killing her and then himself.

Police were called to a home on Ogden Road around 7 p.m. Monday for a welfare check.

Officers discovered two bodies: Erin Gatier, 47, and her ex-boyfriend, William Beattie, 47, of Landisville.

Autopsies revealed both Gatier and Beatty were shot.

Gatier worked for Compassus Home Health in Willingboro.

Gina Long, the company's director of communications, released the following statement:

"Our Compassus team mourns the devastating loss of a beloved colleague, leader and friend. Erin was a trusted and respected leader with a heart for hospice who will be deeply missed.

We see grief every day in our work and know the tremendous impact the loss of a loved one can have. Our priority now is in supporting our team members while ensuring the needs of our patients and families are met.

Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.