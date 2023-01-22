Investigation prompts large police response, road closures in South Jersey

Fox Run Road is shut down from Delsea Drive to Good Intent Road at this time.

DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Action News is following breaking news in Deptford Township, New Jersey where an active investigation has prompted a large police response on Sunday evening.

Fox Run Road is shut down from Delsea Drive to Good Intent Road at this time.

Officials appear to be focused on a black Jeep Wrangler. The driver's side door remains open at this time and we can see at least one evidence marker.

Authorities have not revealed details surrounding their investigation but the roadways near the scene remain closed.

No injuries were immediately reported.

