South Jersey man arrested for walking into roadway, violent attempted carjacking

The doors to the victim's car were locked, so Deshaun Washington repeatedly punched the vehicle, police say.

ABSECON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man was arrested on Sunday after a violent attempted carjacking took place on Route 30.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. in Absecon, Atlantic County when officers responded to Route 30 (Absecon Boulevard) for a carjacking incident.

The situation began when the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Deshaun Washington from Mays Landing, entered the lane of travel on foot to disrupt traffic.

The victim, a motorist traveling on Rt. 30, came to a stop to avoid hitting Washington.

Washington then aggressively approached the vehicle, banging on the hood in an attempt to gain access, according to police.

The doors to the victim's car were locked, however, so Washington began to repeatedly punch the vehicle's window, police say.

In an attempt to escape, investigators say the victim accelerated to leave the area. During the escape, Washington allegedly began throwing rocks at the vehicle, which shattered a tail light and caused damage to the car.

When police arrived on the scene, Washington fled into the woods near a hotel, and officers began searching for him.

He was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident.

Washington now faces charges including first-degree carjacking, weapons offenses, and criminal mischief.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667.