Family still seeking answers after 15-year-old shot, killed while walking to school in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old on his way to school was jumped by a group of boys and shot to death in Philadelphia back in March.

Now, his mother is asking for the public's help in finding the killer.

Wytina Burnside says the morning of March 28 began like any other for her son, Devin Weedon.

"He was going to school. He got off the train at Broad and Huntington Park," she recalled.

At about 7:40 a.m., the tenth-grade honor roll student was walking with a friend when four males surrounded them, all dressed in black.

Weedon and his friend were just two blocks from Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter in Tioga-Nicetown.

"At some point, one of them produced a handgun and shot him at least one time in the chest," said Sergeant Eric Gripp with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying these four suspects wanted in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Devin Weedon.

Weedon was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"He wasn't a bad kid. He didn't get into trouble, he didn't start trouble," said Burnside.

Police believe it was a robbery, but Burnside isn't so sure considering what was still with him.

"Nothing was taken from him. His phone, he still had his phone," she said. "He had on a fresh pair of Jordans, he still had them on."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Just talk, give them up, do something because at the end of the day, if they could do this to my son, they'll do it to yours," said Burnside.