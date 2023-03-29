Philadelphia police release images of 4 suspects wanted in killing of teen on way to school

'No reason to kill my son like that': Father mourns loss of teen killed on walk to school in Philly

Devin Weedon was walking to Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter when he was gunned down.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a teenager.

The fatal shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday as 15-year-old Devin Weedon was walking to Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter in Tioga-Nicetown.

Police say he got into an altercation with several males who approached him.

At some point, police say Weedon was shot. He later died from his injuries.

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying these four suspects wanted in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Devin Weedon.

On Wednesday, police released four images of suspects being sought in the case.

The motive for the shooting is believed to be robbery.

Action News spoke with the victim's dad on Tuesday.

"My son, he was one of the best kids in the world," said Gary Weedon. "He was an honor roll student. He got along with everybody."

He said his son dreamed of being a football player.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.