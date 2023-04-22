Mother demands action at Philadelphia vigil held for 15-year-old fatally shot walking to school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family, friends, and classmates gathered on Friday night to remember a high school student who was shot and killed last month while walking to school.

It took place in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section, and it doubled as a call for peace and new measures to end gun violence.

At the event, the victim's mother stepped out in front of TV cameras to ask the public for help in solving her son's murder.

READ: Philadelphia police release images of 4 suspects wanted in killing of teen on way to school

"I can't get him back, nothing that can ever be done can bring my son back to me," cried Wytina Burnside-Weedon.

Burnside-Weedon was surrounded by her family, friends, and The Neighborhood Crusade Inc. at the very spot where her son, 15-year-old Devin Weedon, was killed.

She found the unimaginable courage to pick up the microphone and let the city know how she feels about the four suspects wanted by police.

"I hope they catch them and give them life," she said.

Police say Devin Weedon was fatally shot on his walk to Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter.

Investigators believe the motive was a robbery.

At least one of the suspects pulled a gun and fatally shot the 15-year-old.

On Friday night, his mom called on local politicians to make real change in a petition.

"For there to be stronger consequences for juveniles who carry guns," she said. "Ban ski masks, bring back the stop and frisk. All school zone cameras need to be working."

The grieving parent also said it's time for Philadelphians to stop the violence amongst each other.

"Our Black lives are not going to matter to anybody until they start mattering to us, period," she said.

There have been no arrests in Weedon's case so far.

Police are offering a $30,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest.