So far, police haven't made any arrests or recovered any weapons.

Man, woman hospitalized after being shot in West Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after police found a man and a woman shot in West Kensington.

Police say the man had been shot eight times, and the woman was shot once.

It happened at the intersection of Howard and Diamond streets.

Authorities say the man is listed in critical condition.

The woman is stable.

