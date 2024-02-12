Temple police say it was advertised as a meet-up on social media and then got out of hand

Several teens cited for disorderly conduct after weekend chaos, shooting near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University police are looking for the person who fired a weapon near campus over the weekend. At least seven teenagers have been cited for disorderly conduct after chaos broke out as hundreds gathered near campus.

It was a chaotic scene and police say the nearly 500 finally fled the area when someone fired shots into the air.

Now, the search is on for who fired the weapon near Cecil B Moore and North Broad.

Temple University police are circulating a photo of one of main people they are looking for. Police say they believe it is the person who shot a gun into the air during the meet up around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Video shows the moment up to 500 teenagers started to run after the shots were fired.

Action News has been told that the teens were out there running in and out of traffic before someone fired the gun.

Luckily, police say no one was hurt.

University officials said they don't believe any students were involved.

There are, however, a lot of dorms in this area and students say they aren't happy about having to deal with the unruly crowds.

"We know what happens in this area and stuff and with more police patrols, it could cut down," said Dmar, a sophomore at Temple.

"When you've lived here long enough you kind of disassociate from the idea that it's dangerous and you could get shot but maybe as a freshman you'd be slightly more scared about it," added senior Khushi Kumar.

A separate, unrelated incident broke out nearby hours later just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at an Airbnb party. It was off campus about half a mile away near 19th and Diamond streets.

Philadelphia police heard multiple gunshots and saw people running from the house after they say someone shot up the house.

Three teens, ages 15, 17 and 18, were shot while at the party. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head and arm.

Temple officials say no students were involved in the second incident either.

Police are working to solve both incidents.

