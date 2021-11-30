murder reward

FBI announces up to $25,000 reward in search of man wanted for murder of pregnant girlfriend

An arrest warrant was issued for 23-year-old Justin Smith back in April.
FBI releases more details on suspect in murder of Dianna Brice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI announced Tuesday a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest of a man who allegedly killed his pregnant girlfriend.

Smith is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Dianna Brice and her unborn child.

Philadelphia homicide officials previously issued a $20,000 reward for information leading to Smith's arrest and conviction.

Brice was reported missing by her mother in Upper Darby, Pa., on March 30. Brice's body was found in the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia on April 5.

She had been shot multiple times in the head.

"This individual has been on the run for some time, so we can really use your help," said Lt. Frank Vanore of the Philadelphia Police Department in a previous news conference.

Philadelphia police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a missing pregnant mother in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.


According to the FBI, Smith has connections to New Castle, Delaware; Greensboro, North Carolina; the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia.

Brice and Smith were last seen at K Laundry in Yeadon on March 30.

Investigators believe Smith fatally shot Brice inside his car. That car was found engulfed in flames in the area of 59th and Florence streets in Philadelphia.

No one was found inside the vehicle. The car was discovered about a mile from where police said Brice's body was discovered in the woods days later.

If you have any information surrounding the whereabouts of Smith, you are asked to contact the FBI at 215-418-4000 or submit tips HERE.

