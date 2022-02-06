Crime Fighters: Reward grows for murder of woman in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A late-night walk turned deadly for one young woman. Now her family has added to the reward amount, making it a potentially big payout.Vanessa Nobles described her daughter, 32-year-old Ruth Anna Nobles as a giving person."She was a very thoughtful person. She would do anything for anybody you didn't have to ask for help," Vanessa Nobles said.On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, Vanessa said Ruth went out to take a walk.She said Ruth left sometime after 1:30 a.m. Her family is not clear where she was going or if she met up with a friend. They became concerned when Ruth did not come home.Several days went by before a family member finally called the medical examiner."They said, 'Well, we have someone here that fits that description.' And they said send a picture, and that was hard," Vanessa said.Ruth had been found just before 4 a.m. on April 7. She had been shot twice along the 1000 block of West Hunting Park Avenue just under two miles from her home along the 3000 block of North Sydenham Street.She was taken to the hospital, where she died a short time later.Vanessa said Ruth took her purse with her, but it wasn't found with her body.With no identification on her, her body was left in the morgue until April 15, when her family called.Through the Citizens Crime Commission, the family is offering a $30,000 reward. The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000.That's a possible reward of up to $50,000 for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous."We miss her so much. We want whoever has any information to please call and give any kind of tip or lead," Vanessa said.