Man wanted for killing pregnant girlfriend, unborn child still at large, FBI says

Dianna Brice was reported missing on March 30, 2021. Her body was found about a week later.

The FBI has joined the search for the man wanted for the murder of his pregnant 21-year-old girlfriend, Dianna Brice, and her unborn child.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI on Wednesday renewed its call for information about Justin Smith, the man who allegedly shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend nearly two years ago.

The bureau continues its $25,000 reward offer for information leading to Smith's arrest.

Justin Smith

Smith, 25, is wanted for the murder of 21-year-old Dianna Brice and her unborn child.

Brice was reported missing by her mother in Upper Darby, Pa., on March 30, 2021. Her body was found in the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia about a week later.

She had been shot multiple times in the head.

Smith has been charged with murder and related offenses in this case. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to the FBI, Smith has connections to New Castle, Delaware; Greensboro, North Carolina; the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia.

Brice and Smith were last seen at K Laundry in Yeadon on the day she was reported missing.

Investigators believe Smith fatally shot Brice inside his car. That car was found engulfed in flames in the area of 59th and Florence streets in Southwest Philadelphia.

No one was found inside the vehicle. However, Brice's body was discovered in a wooded area about a mile from the fire scene just a few days later.

If you have any information surrounding the whereabouts of Smith, you are asked to contact the FBI at 215-418-4000 or submit tips Tips.FBI.gov

