Police search for group of suspects who stole 2 million dimes from truck in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking to locate a group of suspects who are responsible for breaking into a tractor-trailer and stealing $200,000 worth of dimes in Northeast Philadelphia.

The discovery was made when police responded to a call around 6 a.m. Thursday about 10 or more males stealing from a trailer.

The tractor-trailer, which was parked in a Walmart parking lot on the 4300 block of Byberry Road, contained about $750,000 worth of dimes.

Police on the scene say an estimated two million dimes, worth $200,000, were stolen.

Police believe the suspects got away in a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and a dark-colored pickup truck. The suspects were seen wearing all black and gray sweatshirts.

When officers first arrived to the scene, dimes were found scattered from the Walmart parking lot to Woodhaven Road.

The truck driver picked up the dimes from the Philadelphia Mint on Wednesday but then went home to get some sleep before a long drive to Florida.

"This is common practice - to pick up a load going to Florida and go home for the night, get to sleep, and get on the road in the morning," said Capt. Jack Ryan of Northeast Detectives.

The truck driver parked the big rig in the Walmart parking lot. When he came back Thursday morning he found the trailer door was open.

"They were trying to cross-load the dimes into other things. There are dimes all over the parking lot," said Ryan.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police.

