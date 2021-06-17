community journalist

Individuals with disabilities shine in spotlight with theater program

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Individuals with disabilities shine in spotlight with theater program

HAVERFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I've said this from day one. In AWB, it doesn't matter how you look, how you sound, how great your voice is," said Will Thomas. "You're just automatically included."

The 25-year-old from Wilmington, Delaware, says that if it were not for Acting Without Boundaries, or AWB for short, he may not be here today.

"Everything I've been through in my life, the ups, the downs, this makes it all worth it," he said.

Thomas fell in love with the arts at an early age, but had difficulty participating on stage in his wheelchair. However, thanks to AWB, he is discovering a much bigger role to play in life itself.

"It has truly changed my life and I'm sure it has changed many others," he said.

AWB was founded in 2004 by Christine Rouse, who wanted to convert her challenges with cerebral palsy into a creative outlet. After 17 years, the program has placed individuals with physical disabilities at center stage.

"Growing up, it was difficult to act," she said. "I wanted to provide a place where kids can act, but more importantly, they could develop lasting friendships."

Rouse's dream came true. AWB boasts five different programs that cultivate confidence among their talented team of actors. This week, the AWB Masters program is focused on building skills in the dramatic arts during the four-day bootcamp.

"I think that we're making great strides and seeing more folks with disabilities represented on stage and screen," said AWB General Manager Jennifer Huth, "But I think that we have further to go."

The COVID-19 pandemic tested Huth's team with social distancing, resulting in a virtual component to their acting classes. While in-person activities have finally returned, online connectivity is expected to remain as a convenience for those with mobility issues.

To learn more about AWB and how to get involved, visit their website.

RELATED: Man in wheelchair takes in dog with no front legs

EMBED More News Videos

Steven Jewell, who was injured in a car accident, took in Roo, a dog that nearly was put down due to its physical condition.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshaverfordcommunity journalistdisabilitywheelchair accessibleinstagram storiesperforming artstheaterfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Butterflies swarm Cape May for fall migration
Local athletes take their shot for a spot on Delaware Blue Coats
NJ soccer team emerges from tornado-ravaged home with high hopes
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News