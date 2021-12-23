6abc employees donate dozens of gifts to Toys for Tots through Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive

toys for tots

Marine Sergeant Everett Matthews of Philadelphia Toys for Tots stopped by 6abc to pick up toys donated by our employees.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc is proud to partner with our parent company Disney to help brighten the holidays for local children.

Marine Sergeant Everett Matthews of Philadelphia Toys for Tots stopped by our station Thursday to pick up toys donated by our employees.

It's part of Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive, which includes a $500,000 dollar donation to Toys for Tots - $25,000 of which went directly to the organization here in Philadelphia.

"We're really excited to support this effort. Every kid deserves to have a gift on the holidays and we're just pleased to be a part of this," said Bernie Prazenica, 6abc President and General Manager.

There is still time to donate to Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive. For more information, CLICK HERE.
