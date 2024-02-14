First-of-its-kind 'Do 215 Day' celebrates all things Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There will be a celebration of all things Philadelphia on Thursday.

Think food, sights, sounds, and activities.

It's called "Do 215 Day" and it pays tribute to the city's area code. It's a first-of-its-kind celebration packed with deals, prizes and Brotherly Love.

In its inaugural year, organizers of "Do 215 Day" have teamed up with 40 participating businesses specifically in the city to curate a hyper-local event guide and discovery platform while also spotlighting hidden gems.

