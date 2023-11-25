Dog leaves Newark animal shelter after 2 years, but still needs forever home

The group plans to train Red, as he was originally a stray.

NEWARK, New Jersey -- After two years, one adorable dog is finally leaving a North Jersey animal shelter, but he has yet to be adopted.

Red, at 6 years old, has spent a third of his life behind a kennel door at the Associated Humane Societies Newark Branch (AHS) in Newark, New Jersey. On October 30, AHS posted a plea on Facebook to help find Red a home.

In the post, AHS Newark described Red as a "once rambunctious and lively spirited dog" who is now "melancholy and depressed."

Red is moving from AHS Newark to Heart and Soul Dog Rescue Inc. in Lyndhurst, Bergen County. The rescue group will attempt to help Red get adopted.

"Our staff know it, our volunteers know it- but the world doesn't seem to understand Red is an amazing dog," AHS Newark posted on its Facebook page. "Two years is an unreasonably long time for a good boy like Red to be at the shelter and it shows."

They say they have several interested candidates and hope to find Red a home for in time for the holidays. Red recently had surgery because he was neutered and had problems, founder of Heart and Soul Dog Rescue Inc. Jackie Wienclaw said.

The group plans to train Red, as he was originally a stray. They say they have received good applications and will likely do a foster-to-adopt process with Red to ensure he is matched with a good home.

"Red is secured with a rescue, but we have many, many other dogs who have been here over a year and are highly adoptable," AHS Newark said.