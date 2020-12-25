animals

VIDEO: Shelter dogs pick their own Christmas toys

DUBLIN, Ireland -- Christmas came early for dogs at the Dogs Trust Ireland's Rehoming Center in Dublin.

The excited canines got to choose from an array of Christmas gifts donated by staff and supporters.

Footage released on Dec. 21 shows the dogs being led into a room full of toys to pick out as staff looked on. After sniffing around the area, each dog picked out a toy for the holidays.

"We hope watching the dogs pick their own present puts a much-deserved smile on your face," Dogs Trust Ireland said.

RELATED | Bark, the herald angels sing! A 'first ever' Christmas song for dogs has been released
EMBED More News Videos

"Raise the Woof" was created based on scientific research into the ways dogs interact with sound, and with input from animal behaviorists, according to dog food company Tails.com.



Video Credit: Dogs Trust Ireland via Storyful
