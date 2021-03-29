Dolly's Boutique & Consignment gets you red carpet-ready for virtual Oscar parties

As many of us are still socializing virtually, you may be planning to have - or attend - an Oscar viewing party, even if it's just watching from home. If you're ready to make it a glamorous event, Dolly's Boutique & Consignment will have you looking your best.
Owner Shani Newton has made the Mount Airy shop a fashion staple for more than twelve years and has everything you need for Oscar night.
She strives to make luxury affordable, offering designer clothes, bags, jewelry, and accessories at discounted prices.
Before she had a storefront, Newton sold her goods out of her car. The shop is named after her grandmother, who passed away the year Newton opened the shop. She says her grandmother was her touchstone, and she will always work in honor of her memory.
Dolly's Boutique & Consignment | Facebook | Instagram
6778 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119
215-668-5221
(in-store shopping available)